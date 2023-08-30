District Taco Announces New Rewards Program

District Taco, the premier authentic Mexican fast-casual restaurant, bringing the flavors of the Yucatán to the masses, has announced the launch of the brand’s new rewards program. District Taco Rewards offers customers a tier-based rewards experience with incremental benefits as they progress through the tiers. Customers are rewarded for eligible purchases made in-store, online, and via the mobile app, which features a new sleek user interface.

The rewards program boasts five tiers and gamification, where customers enjoy progressively increasing rewards and benefits based on their level - Avocado, Poblano, Jalapeño, Chile de Arbol, and Habanero. As customers progress through the tiers, more points are awarded per dollar spent. After reaching the highest level, Habanero-level customers can win free tacos for a year!

“District Taco's new mobile app and rewards program are here to elevate our guests’ dining experience,” says Tina Gantz, VP of Franchise Development at District Taco. “Each of the tiers, ranging from Avocado to Habanero, offer exciting benefits and perks ranging from bonus challenges, free food, to event VIP access and more. We want to show our appreciation and gratitude for our guest’s loyalty and reward them with amazing discounts for our authentic Yucatán Mexican cuisine.”

In addition to the engaging functions of District Taco Rewards, the app in which the rewards program is housed implements impressive tech features. The app features a new user interface and sleek design to bolster the customer experience. Customers can now pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and major debit and credit cards. With seamless QR code scanning integrated into the app, customers can easily apply rewards in-store.

“We’re looking forward to expanding the program’s offerings in the future,” continues Gantz. “This will include the option to send rewards to friends and family, and additional features that we are excited to release to keep improving the customer dining experience.”