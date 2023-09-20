District Taco Inks 10-Unit Deal for New York and New Jersey

District Taco announced the signing of a 10-unit development agreement with D3 Tacos LLC to bring new District Taco locations to Hudson County, NJ and Richmond and Kings Counties, NY. The brand is excited to bring its unique and fresh Yucatán style food to new guests as they expand into their first New Jersey and New York locations.

“Because of our industry experience, we could easily see that District Taco is a scalable business model poised for growth and success—and we’re excited to be a part of that,” says Daniel Yu, of D3 Tacos LLC. “In addition, I don’t think customers in the New York-New Jersey area have experienced anything like the Yucatán cuisine District Taco offers, with fresh-roasted vegetables and spices not often found in other Mexican food restaurants.”

District Taco is differentiated in the market by its Yucatán-inspired menu based on the family recipes of the brand’s Co-Founder, Osiris Hoil. Locations proudly serve breakfast and lunch tacos, burritos, bowls, salads, quesadillas, and more. Never wanting to compromise quality, District Taco ensures the freshness of its products by preparing its food daily. Chiles and tomatoes are roasted on the premises, grilled meats are marinated with a secret combination of citrus and spices that are indigenous to the Yucatán region, and chips and salsa are made in-house daily. All menu items are customizable, with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options also available.

“We cannot wait to serve District Taco’s authentic cuisine to the local communities in New York and New Jersey,” adds Chris Medhurst, Chief Operating Officer of District Taco. “We are thrilled to partner with D3 Tacos and to continue growing the brand across the country. The tri-state area is a market unlike any other market in the country, and presents a tremendous opportunity for us to reach millions of new, hungry customers.”