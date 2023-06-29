District Taco Inks 10-Unit Deal for Virginia and North Carolina

District Taco, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant serving fresh, healthy and authentic Yucatán-inspired creations, has announced the signing of a ten-unit development agreement. The deal will bring ten franchise locations to Virginia Beach/Tidewater Region, including the outer banks of North Carolina. The development deal was signed with Brothers Best LLC, who plans to bring District Taco locations to cities including Williamsburg, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Virginia, and the northern Outer Banks of North Carolina. The first restaurant is scheduled to open later this year.

Carl Gorospe, of Brothers Best LLC, heads a team with more than 25 years of experience in multi-unit restaurant franchising. “This is a tried and tested brand with a loyal customer base,” says Gorospe. “District Taco has successfully created a scalable business model that covers every aspect of the business, from technology and marketing to operations and training. Their team made buying into a system that has been proven and refined an easy decision.”

From its humble beginnings in 2009 as a food cart serving breakfast tacos, District Taco has emerged as a leading multi-unit restaurant franchise with an ever-growing group of raving fans. The brand is differentiated in the market by its Yucatán flavor profile, inspired by its Co-Founder’s recipes. Never wanting to compromise quality, the brand ensures freshness by preparing its food daily. Chiles and tomatoes are roasted on the premises, grilled meats are marinated with a secret combination of citrus and spices that are indigenous to the Yucatán region, and chips and salsa are made in-house daily. Their innovative menu items are fully customizable to cater to any dietary preference including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options

“Our franchise system provides the technology, training, and ongoing support necessary to grow a robust restaurant business, which continues to attract successful operators in new markets,” says Tina Gantz, District Taco’s Vice President of Franchise Development. District Taco’s turnkey restaurant opening program and innovative marketing and technology platforms make this franchise brand attractive to multi-unit, multi-brand franchise operator groups who want to diversify their portfolio with a fresh, authentic Mexican brand. The ideal candidate is committed to superb customer service and has the vision to grow with an emerging leader in the fast casual segment.

District Taco’s success along the east coast has positioned the brand for continued growth in Central Virginia. The franchise has its sights set on the Richmond market and is seeking franchise candidates who want to bring their fresh, authentic creations to the area.

“I really appreciate that District Taco is looking for experienced restaurant franchisees. With more than 25 years in the industry as multi-unit franchisees, our family-owned company immediately recognized that we could bypass the startup stage, leverage the brand recognition, and benefit from their proven business plan. They learned all the lessons that we don’t have to, thanks to a robust training and support program,” says Gorospe.