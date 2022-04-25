District Taco Launches Effort to Combat Food Waste

In response to local and worldwide food waste challenges including hunger and poverty, climate change, restaurant chain, District Taco, has signed on to support the efforts of Too Good To Go. The Too Good To Go app directs Washingtonians to restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets, and hotels that offer daily surplus foods at greatly reduced prices. To date, the app has saved 129 million meals, worldwide. Launching on Earth Day, District Taco’s Too Good To Go program will allow customers to purchase a surprise bag from the app and pick it up from the restaurant 30 minutes before closing time. Each bag will cost $3.99 and contain food valued at $12.

The Too Good to Go app, available for iOS in the Apple store or Google Play for Android, connects consumers with surplus food from food providers at the end of each business day, so delicious food doesn’t go to waste. Customers can browse participating locations, reserve and pay for a Surprise Bag on the app. Then, they can head to the store to pick up their bags at the designated time. The contents of each Surprise Bag varies daily and app users can expect to get a range of products at one-third of the retail value.

According to District Taco Chief Operating Officer, Chris Medhurst, “We support our city’s Zero Waste Goal of 80-percent waste diversion by 2032 and are doing our best to help our community achieve it. We plan to roll this out to all District Taco locations by the end of the month to do our part to give back our community.

"We are so excited to be partnering with District Taco in expanding our food waste solution throughout the DMV," says Tyler Simmons, U.S. Head of Key Accounts. "We are also proud to be helping District Taco meet their zero waste goal. Food was meant to be eaten, and we are looking forward to seeing the local community save and enjoy this delicious surplus."

This recent sustainability effort adds to District Taco’s ongoing commitment to provide eco-friendly products and solutions for our customers.