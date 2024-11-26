District Taco, the premier Mexican fast-casual restaurant known for its authentic Yucatán flavors, has announced a partnership with Flybuy to launch “Pickup for the Planet”, a sustainability initiative to reward customers for making eco-friendly choices. Through this program, customers can choose a sustainability initiative for each pickup order placed through the Flybuy platform. This will directly support District Taco’s ultimate goal of planting 1 million trees as they expand their locations throughout the United States.

District Taco and Flybuy, have leveraged AI-powered technology to minimize car idle time and reduce waste, helping to amplify the restaurant’s sustainability efforts. Using Flybuy orders are streamlined and order pickups are optimized to create the perfect handoff between staff and customers.

“Customers love Flybuy’s convenience, but it’s also a powerful way to reduce environmental impact by optimizing order handoffs,” said Alonso Vargas SVP of Product at Flybuy. “Pickup for the Planet will connect the restaurant’s guests directly to these sustainability efforts, allowing them to make a meaningful difference while enjoying seamless service.”

District Taco has plans to extend the same concept to its rewards program, allowing guests to redeem points to fund environmental initiatives, such as planting a tree, removing plastic from the ocean, and more.

“Reducing our carbon footprint and strengthening our sustainability practices is so important,” said Osiris Hoil, CEO and Co-Founder of District Taco. “Flybuy’s Pickup for the Planet initiative allows our guests to join us on this journey towards a greener future—one taco at a time.”

District Taco is the first brand to participate in the Flybuy “Pickup for the Planet” program Pickup for the Planet will launch on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, and will be available for all pickup orders made through the District Taco app or districttaco.com using Flybuy.