District Taco has set the stage for a successful 2025 following a year of healthy growth. During 2024, the brand celebrated new restaurant openings, introduced popular menu items, invested in sustainability programs and earned various accolades, all while forging a deeper connection to its Yucatán roots.

District Taco expanded its footprint with new locations in Norfolk, VA, Wayne, NJ, and Clark, NJ. The brand has big plans for 2025, with additional locations slated for the Northeast and Florida set to debut in the first half of the year.

The year also brought significant investments in marketing, operations and improved guest experience. District Taco’s menu saw the additions of a popular new dessert item in Churritos, its value-packed Fiesta Box Meal Deal, and a renewed emphasis on its All-Day Breakfast offering. The brand also released a YouTube documentary exploring its roots in celebration of its 15th anniversary.

In April, District Taco was honored as Minority-Owned Business of the Year by the American Business Awards®, underscoring the brand’s commitment to excellence, diversity, and community involvement. This accolade is a significant achievement for District Taco as the brand continues to champion inclusivity and create opportunities for its employees and communities.

Co-Founder and CEO Osiris Hoil was also honored by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with the prestigious Outstanding Americans by Choice award. This award celebrates the achievements of naturalized citizens who have made significant contributions as Americans.

Recently, District Taco announced a partnership with Flybuy to launch “Pickup for the Planet”, a sustainability initiative that rewards customers for making eco-friendly choices. This will directly support the brand’s goal of planting 1 million trees as they expand their locations throughout the United States. Through this initiative, District Taco will leverage AI-powered technology to minimize car idle time and reduce food waste, amplifying its sustainability impact.

As 2025 approaches, District Taco is ready to take on new challenges and bring its guests even more of what they love. “This year was challenging for our industry, but I am proud of what we were able to accomplish and more excited than ever about our potential,” said Hoil. “We believe in our concept. We have more great things planned, and I can’t wait to share everything with our guests next year.”