District Taco is looking to bring fresh Yucatán-style cuisine to New England, and has identified Boston as a key market.

The fast-casual restaurant, which currently operates 17 locations in Virginia, DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is actively expanding with openings in Clark, NJ, Union, NJ, and Chesapeake, VA, planned for later this year. District Taco has opened two new locations in 2024 and plans to reach 150 total units by 2030.

“As we continue to grow, we’re focusing on markets where consumers are driving demand for fresh, flavorful and convenient food options,” says Chris Medhurst, president and Chief Operating Officer. “We believe Boston has an ideal mix of business and student communities, and a vibrant, growing population. We’re looking forward to bringing District Taco to New England and building on the success we’ve seen in other regions.”

Co-founded in 2009 by Osiris Hoil, who hails from Mexico, and his neighbor, Marc Wallace, a successful entrepreneur, District Taco began as a food cart serving breakfast tacos. The brand has since evolved into a multi-unit restaurant franchise, driven by Hoil’s passion for authentic Mexican cuisine. District Taco is known for Yucatán flavors and its emphasis on freshly prepared ingredients. Its customizable menu includes all-day breakfast and plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.

District Taco is actively seeking franchise partners with a proven track record in multi-unit operations and a passion for guest experience, who are motivated to grow with an emerging brand.