Diversified Restaurant Group Opens Milestone 300th Taco Bell

Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), a multi-brand quick service restaurant franchisee, reached a significant milestone with the opening of its 300th Taco Bell location. The new restaurant located at 15881 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS, will celebrate its grand opening on April 20 at 11:30 am. DRG has experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 2014. What started with 30 restaurants, has grown tenfold in nine years, and is now recognized as one of the largest quick service restaurant franchisees in the country.

To commemorate the milestone, the first 100 customers to visit the new location on April 20 will receive a free Taco Bell branded cup. Additionally, the location will offer an Uber Eats and Door Dash special of buy 3 items, get 1 free from April 21 – April 28.

“We are extremely proud to reach this growth milestone. For this to happen in only a matter of nine year is a testament to the hard-work of our team,” says SG Ellison, CEO of Diversified Restaurant Group. “We could not have done this without the tremendous support of Taco Bell corporate. We are extremely thankful for their support and look forward to continuing to bring the best possible experience to our customers.”

The new restaurant features a dual lane drive-thru with full delivery and mobile capabilities. It also offers kiosk technology for easy dine-in ordering, as well as easy access to pick up mobile orders. The restaurant also provides Wi-Fi to customers, and numerous electrical outlets at the community table.