DJ Khaled's Virtual Brand Adds Plant-Based Wings

Today DJ Khaled’s Another Wing unveils LikeWings, new plant-based additions to its U.S. menu in partnership with LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand. This unique collaboration marks LikeMeat’s first ghost kitchen partnership, and LikeWings are available for order starting today through the Another Wing storefront on UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates in the U.S.

LikeMeat’s juicy and delicious plant-based LikeWings come smothered in Another Wing’s signature flavors including: You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha and They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO. To celebrate the launch, Another Wing will co-host a pop-up wing dispensary, aptly named Another Wing Dispensary, in partnership with The Flowery in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood on April 20 between 3 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. More information about the pop up will be shared by @another.wing on Instagram.

"This LikeWings collaboration is an incredible opportunity for people who don’t eat meat to enjoy the incredible flavors of Another Wing. This collab combines the flavors of Another Wing with the plant power of LikeMeat,” says DJ Khaled. “Let’s win more with LikeWings”

“We’re flying high with this new partnership and are beyond excited for Another Wings’ fans to try these awesome LikeWings the next time the munchies strike,” says Michelle Collette, Head of Foodservice for LikeMeat. “This is LikeMeat’s first flight into the ghost kitchen world, and we’re in it to wing it.”

Described as “the world’s most ambitious restaurant launch,” Another Wing debuted in November 2021 across over 150 locations and three continents at the same time on the REEF Kitchens platform. The concept has since expanded to Asia and been featured on The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live, among others.