Doc Popcorn Debuts Salt N’ Vinegar Flavor

Doc Popcorn has just debuted Salt N’ Vinegar flavored popcorn. This iconic combination is a flavor that foodies can’t get enough of and is available now at all participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide and online through Nov. 1, 2022.

Salt N’ Vinegar is tangy with a kick. With salt already pairing perfectly with popcorn, it’s a true classic and timeless combination. By adding the unique flavor profile of vinegar to the mix, it leaves your mouth watering for more.

“Salt N’ Vinegar has been a highly requested flavor by our customers and employees alike,” says Dan Fachner, President & CEO at J&J Snack Foods. “We’re thrilled to be able to fulfill this demand and are excited to share this tangy, new flavor with the masses. It is a perfect complement to our already wide variety of flavors.”

Salt N’ Vinegar is available in addition to Doc Popcorn’s gourmet flavors including Triple White Cheddar, Klassic Kettle, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss®, Hoppin’ Jalapeno, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix, and Simple POP. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. The brand was recently acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp., a leader and innovator in the snack food industry for over 50 years.