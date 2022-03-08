Doc Popcorn Releases Everything Bagel Flavor Batch

Doc Popcorn, the world’s largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer is celebrating the release of the newest limited-batch flavor—Everything Bagel. The launch is a fun spin on the popular everything bagel, but replaces bread with popcorn.

The new limited-batch flavor includes the crunch of traditional buttered popcorn with a blend of garlic, onion and sesame. Everything Bagel flavored popcorn is now available at participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide through April.

“We know there are a lot of people who are obsessed by Everything Bagel seasoning, so it’s only natural that we want to incorporate it into our fresh-popped popcorn for the ultimate snacking experience,” says Martin Azambuya, Chief Operating Officer of Doc Popcorn. “It’s important that our customers are not only enjoying delicious popcorn, but having fun with it too.”

Everything Bagel is available in addition to Doc Popcorn’s gourmet flavors including Triple white cheddar that’s a great pairing to the new flavor, Klassic Kettle, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss, Hoppin’ Jalapeno, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix, and Simple POP. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.