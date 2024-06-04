As if bringing new flavors to the table and raising money to help feed kids in need isn’t enough, Dog Haus’ June limited-time items are doing triple duty, by also celebrating Hawaiian Foods Week (June 9-15).

For the Dog Haus team, showcasing flavors and ingredients from around the world in new ways is a no-brainer. They’ve been doing it since the burgers, brats and brews brand’s inception. Their West Coast take on American classics is known for its signature use of grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls and German-inspired sausages that serve as a platform for toppings and flavor combinations that have spawned a devoted following nationwide. For the past 7 years, the brand has used its limited time offerings not only as a way of delighting diners’ taste buds, but as a vehicle to raise money for No Kid Hungry, to provide meals to kids who would otherwise go without.

This June, Dog Haus is serving two Hawaiian-inspired items:

Ohana Chicken Sando—a crispy fried chicken tender topped with chili crisp, spicy mayo, teriyaki aioli and Haus slaw, all nestled in a King’s Hawaiian bun; a celebration of sweet and savory flavors, perfect for kicking off the summer.

Mighty Moa Wings—traditional bone-in wings tossed in teriyaki aioli and topped with spicy mayo, chili crisp and scallions; offering a tantalizing combination of heat and sweetness that transport taste buds straight to the islands.

“With summer in full swing, beach vibes are on everyone’s mind and I think there’s no better place in the world than Hawaii to enjoy the waves and incredible food. So creating items featuring island flavors was a no-brainer,” says Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler, when asked about June’s items.

In the same conversation, Founding Partner Hagop Giragossian adds “Because we believe so strongly in their mission, we’ve partnered with No Kid Hungry for many years and we’re looking forward to making another big contribution through this initiative. Plus, we’re inviting everyone to celebrate Hawaiian Foods Week with us by enjoying the Ohana Chicken Sando and Mighty Moa Wings all month long.”

Giving back has always been a part of Dog Haus’ mission. Since its inception in 2010, the brand has been committed to making a positive impact in both its local communities and nationwide. By donating $1 from the sale of each Ohana Chicken Sando and order of Mighty Moa Wings to No Kid Hungry, its national charity partner, Dog Haus is helping feed hungry children nationwide.

Hawaiian Foods Week is an annual event that holds a special place in the hearts of the Dog Haus team. Their long-standing partnership with King’s Hawaiian Rolls has inspired them to create unique dishes each year, showcasing Hawaii’s rich culinary heritage and offering a taste of paradise.