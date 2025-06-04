Dog Haus, the nationally acclaimed craft casual concept famed for its bold flavor creations, just booked a one-way trip ahead of Hawaiian Foods Week with its fourth jaw-dropping collab of the year alongside YouTube personality and food provocateur Josh Elkin.

Launching just in time for Hawaiian Foods Week (June 10–15), the all-new Aloha Soopah Slider is a limited-time breakfast sandwich that goes big on flavor and bold in build — no passport required.

Available nationwide June 10 through July 21, the Aloha Soopah Slider —is a mashup of sweet, spicy, salty and savory into one craveable handheld: fried spam, tater tots, scrambled egg, white American cheese, furikake, chili crunch and maple sriracha, all tucked inside grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. If spam’s not your thing, get it made with your choice of bacon, breakfast sausage or a fried chicken tender. Haus Rewards loyalty members can score early, and where available, expanded access through their Haus Rewards App from June 6-9.

“A slider makes the perfect breakfast—it’s small, but it hits hard,” said Elkin. “This Aloha Soopah Slider stacks fried Spam with sweet, spicy, savory, and crunchy toppings, all on a double King’s Hawaiian roll that locks in every bite of flavor. You’ll never want to skip egg day again.”

To complete their island-inspired experience, guests can pair that Aloha Soopah Slider with a cold VooDoo Ranger Hazy IPA for its complementary hoppy notes, or, where available, enjoy it with the sweet summer goodness of Dog Haus’ Sunset Mai Tai.

This new item follows the viral success of Dog Haus and Elkin’s last breakfast collaboration — the Bacon & Sausage Breakfast Chimichanga — proving that when it comes to morning eats, their partnership always delivers big bold flavors, all day, every day.