Dog Haus Announces Hyperlocology as Lead Advertising Partner

Dog Haus announced that it has tapped Hyperlocology as its lead advertising partner.

The acclaimed brand entered 2023 seeking out the best digital advertising partner for franchise brands with the goal of maximizing every advertisement dollar, while using as many data sources as possible for targeting new and existing customer bases. That search led to Hyperlocology partnership, whose “brand directed, locally perfected” motto seamlessly relates with Dog Haus, and a deal was struck in February to begin working together.

“Now more than ever, meeting your customers where they are is super important, so we’ve adopted an “Always On” digital strategy at Dog Haus,” says Co-founding partner André Vener. “Adding Hyperlocology’s technology provides location-specific targeting and relevance, ensuring our franchisees’ brand-directed campaigns are on target.”

The partnership provides Dog Haus a platform that leverages location-level data and AI to power brand advertising that’s customized based on location. Access location-level reporting and results are paid for by advertising fund contributions, while boosting running campaigns with additional funds to increase results and easily launch custom-tailored marketing campaigns through local data – all available in an easy-to-use dashboard.

Dog Haus has earned a reputation for being an industry innovator and it is at the forefront again, supporting its franchisees and empowering them with custom advertising and marketing. Franchisees are able to launch digital ads customized to their location, while complementing Dog Haus’ efforts on the national level.

The multi-pronged approach Hyperlocology offers also allows guests to engage digitally with the brand at the local level and provide in-person feedback regarding what drew them into their local Dog Haus. This approach allows franchisees to say goodbye to costly franchise marketing agency fees, and hello to the consistent brand-aligned messaging Dog Haus is pushing while making it unique to their own community.