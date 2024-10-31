Dog Haus is gathering the best of the coop in its latest take on that Thanksgiving culinary icon, the turducken. The brand is serving up this savory combination of turkey, duck and chicken in a sausage, in two tasty chef-curated items available all of November. Year after year, fans eagerly await Dog Haus’ annual holiday items, often making them the star of Friendsgiving celebrations.

Whether at Dog Haus locations, in their homes, workplaces or wherever friends and family get together for food, fun and lasting memories, the Turducken items are sure to top celebration menus. What’s more, in keeping with the holiday spirit, Dog Haus is donating a dollar from every purchase of the following Turducken items to No Kid Hungry, Dog Haus’ national charity partner that helps fight childhood hunger.

Turducken — A turkey, duck and chicken sausage topped with creamy garlic aioli, warm turkey gravy, crispy onions and fresh scallions, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

— A turkey, duck and chicken sausage topped with creamy garlic aioli, warm turkey gravy, crispy onions and fresh scallions, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Turducken Burrito — A turkey, duck and chicken sausage, three sunny side up eggs, white American cheese, sweet potato fries, caramelized onions and spicy mayo in an expertly rolled and toasted flour tortilla.

“Dog Haus is all about turning flavor sensations of all types into sausages and creating epic items with them, so making this icon of the Thanksgiving table into a sausage was a no-brainer. It’s become a Dog Haus holiday tradition everybody loves,” said Würstmacher Adam Gertler. “It’s amazing that we’ve become an important part of so many people’s annual fall holiday celebrations.”