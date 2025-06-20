Dog Haus is stepping into the ring this summer with fight night deals fans won’t want to miss. In honor of Jake Paul’s highly anticipated next big fight on June 28, participating Dog Haus locations are tapping in with knockout promos that hit harder than a right hook.

In-Store Promotions | Fight Night Only (June 28)

From the first bout to the last bell:

Happy Hour pricing on beer, wine and Haus cocktails

$5 well shot with any beer purchase (*offer not valid where prohibited by law)

BOGO Haus Burgers – Choose any of Dog Haus’ signature builds, including the Impossible Burger (limit one per guest; excludes Big Belly Burgers)

For Haus Rewards Members | June 23 – 27

Jake Paul App Takeover – All Marketplace Rewards are ½ off

$3 off Jake Paul’s Picks – El Gallo Wings, Sandwich and Tenders