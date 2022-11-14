Dog Haus Bolsters Marketing Team Ahead of Growth

Dog Haus announced the promotion of Christopher J. Ramirez to executive vice president of marketing and the hiring of Justin Bartek as vice president of marketing as popular brand beefs up for the next stage of growth.

Ramirez has spent almost a decade with Dog Haus and was instrumental in developing and launching The Absolute Brands. As a senior executive team member, he will continue leading the high-performing creative, marketing and technology teams that deliver transformational growth through disruptive innovation for the brand and its franchisees.

With nearly 20 years’ experience in the restaurant industry, most recently with JINYA Ramen Bar, Bartek brings an impressive track record in building high-growth brands. Working alongside Ramirez, he will play a pivotal role in taking The Absolute brands to the next level through marketing strategies that create strategic partnerships and drive digital transformation through data-driven insights and consumer testing.

The duo is already using a combined approach as postive feedback and key data showed that Bad Ass Breakfast Burritos are one of The Absolute Brand’s biggest hits. Bartek and Ramirez’s bad ass response? They added them to the Dog Haus menu during this winter’s FIFA World Cup so more fans can enjoy.

“You couldn’t dream up a better one-two punch to lead our marketing team and take our brand to the next level,” says Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “CJ’s vision and execution are unparalleled, and his contributions to Dog Haus over the years cannot be overstated. Justin is one of the smartest marketing people I know, and his track record speaks for itself. Our brand couldn’t be in better hands.”

Prior to joining Dog Haus, Bartek played a key role in helping brands – such as Jinya Holdings, The Halal Guys, Veggie Grill, Qdoba Mexican Grill and Baja Fresh – grow from regional sensations into national and international brands.

“I’m stoked to welcome Justin to our team,” Ramirez says. “He’s a natural fit for our multifaceted, incredibly fast-paced and innovative organization. Without a doubt, his restaurant marketing experience will benefit our franchisees and help us achieve our second-decade growth plan with ease.”

Ramirez and Bartek combined bring over five decades of experience in a variety of creative fields, helping form a unique duo that can tackle any challenge the ever-changing restaurant industry develops. Ramirez has experience in creative development, marketing and communication with clients across the globe, with Bartek bringing a tech-driven approach in developing and expanding highly valued partnerships and collaborations between brands, franchisees, vendors and others.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the amazing Dog Haus team," says Bartek. "My career has been focused on growing franchise brands, so I firmly believe my experience fits well with our mission. Get ready for the absolute würst in 2023 because Dog Haus and The Absolute Brands will explode next year and beyond."