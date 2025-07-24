Following a sell-out debut and rave reviews, Dog Haus is bringing back the betr burger as its latest limited-time offer. Originally created as a one-day stunt for a Jake Paul look-alike event—hosted in partnership with sports betting and media company betr—the burger quickly became a full-blown flavor phenomenon. Developed in collaboration with viral chef and culinary creator Josh Elkin, the betr burger was designed to hype the event, but once guests got a taste, they demanded more.

Now, Dog Haus is betting big on this flavor-packed fan favorite. Crafted with Josh Elkin and betr, the platform co-founded by boxer, entrepreneur, and digital trailblazer Jake Paul, the betr burger returns as the ultimate culinary parlay.

The limited-time creation drops nationwide Tuesday, July 29, at participating Dog Haus locations, and will be available through Monday, Sept. 8. Haus Rewards members, however, get exclusive early access now through July 28 in the app.

This limited-time knockout features a Creekstone Farms 100% Angus beef smash patty generously dusted with Dog Haus’ signature Nashville Hot rub, stacked with bacon onion jam, white American cheese, pickles, lettuce, miso ranch, and Jake Paul-inspired El Gallo sauce — all tucked between grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Sweet, spicy, savory, and unapologetically bold, it’s a burger built to win.

“I built the Betr Burger to be a winning hand — bold enough to stand out, balanced enough to keep you coming back. It’s a flavor gamble you definitely want to take.” said Josh Elkin.

To complete the flavor journey, pair it with a crisp Amber Ale or a Peach Maple Smash, available at Dog Haus locations that serve liquor, for the ultimate sweet-meets-heat contrast.

The betr burger marks the latest in Dog Haus’ ongoing series of collaborations with Elkin, whose inventive, social-media-ready creations have included the wildly popular Aloha Soopah Slider and the Bacon & Sausage Breakfast Chimichanga.