Dog Haus Brings Back Mixologist Collaboration

Dog Haus is stirring up more excitement by bringing back its acclaimed celebrity Mixologist Collaboration, led by Phil Wills.

That’s right. The award-winning gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is expanding its already extensive bar program by teaming up with celebrity mixologists every couple months to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style. To kick off Dog Haus’ 2022 Mixologist Collaboration, Wills, who earned notoriety by starring on TV’s Bar Rescue, created two unique cocktails:

Blackberry Beret – Blackberry mint, simple syrup, lemon juice, bitters and well bourbon poured over fresh ice and topped with soda water, garnished with mint sprig and a lemon wheel.

Island in the Sun – Passionfruit pineapple, orange bitters and sparkling white wine, stirred and garnished with a half orange slice and a cherry.



These limited-time cocktails are available at Dog Haus Biergarten locations nationwideApril 1 through May 31. For each purchase of Blackberry Beret and Island in the Sun, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.



“We’ve really elevated our full bar program over the past few years to become something guests can’t find anywhere else,” says Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “It’s a distinct aspect of our concept that not only rounds out Dog Haus’ experience but also sets us apart from other fast-casual brands. We’re thrilled to reunite with our friend, Phil Wills, to continue evolving our best-in-class creative mixology program while supporting No Kid Hungry’s mission.”