Dog Haus Brings Oktoberwürst Sausage to the Menu

Starting Oct. 1, Dog Haus is bringing Munich to the masses with its unmatched Oktoberwürst Sausage. During October, sausage connoisseurs nationwide can enjoy maximum Oktoberfest flavor with none of the jetlag, while helping feed kids in need with their purchase. The limited time sausage will be available at all Dog Haus locations while supplies last.

Created by Dog Haus’ culinary masterminds, this limited-time sausage is a smoked bier bratwurst made with pretzels, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. But hold onto your lederhosen—the best of the würst only gets better. Guests can level up their Oktoberwürst Sausage four ways:

Würst Way ­— Oktoberwürst Sausage with mustard aioli, caramelized onions, sauerkraut and scallions, served on a King’s Hawaiian pretzel bun

Your Way ­— Oktoberwürst Sausage loaded with the toppings of your choice on a King’s Hawaiian pretzel bun

Corn Dog Way ­— Root beer-battered Oktoberwürst Sausage, served with a side of mustard aioli

Breakfast Way ­— Oktoberwürst Sausage, three sunny-side-up eggs, crispy tots, caramelized onions, scallions, grilled sauerkraut, white American cheese and spicy mayo; wrapped burrito-style in a grilled flour tortilla

No Oktoberfest celebration is complete without the perfect brew, and of course Dog Haus has you covered. Paired with an Oktoberfest beer, the Oktoberwürst will quickly have you raising a glass with an enthusiastic, “Prost!”

The Oktoberwürst is the latest addition to Dog Haus’ “Absolute Würst Sausage Series,” which includes an impressive lineup of one-of-a-kind sausages, made with fresh, chef-driven and sometimes even unexpected ingredients.

As with every sausage introduced to the series, Dog Haus will donate $1 from the purchase of each Oktoberwürst to No Kid Hungry, its national charity partner. Oktoberwürst marks the seventh Absolute Würst Sausage in the series, and to-date, this charitable collaboration has helped No Kid Hungry provide more than 3.5 million meals for kids in need, illustrating the brand’s unwavering commitment to help eradicate hunger.