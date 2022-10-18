Dog Haus to Celebrate Birthday with Free Hot Dogs

Nothing screams “Happy Birthday!” better than presents. So Dog Haus wants to celebrate the only way it knows how – with a present for everyone.

On Thursday, Oct. 20 – its 12th birthday – Dog Haus will reward its fans with a free Haus Dog. Simply text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to (833) 440-1110 on Oct. 20 to receive a mobile coupon good for a dog on the haus.

Busy that day? No worries, you can still join the celebration. Your mobile coupon will be valid through Oct. 31, 2022.

“We’re stoked to be turning 12 and wanted to share the occasion by giving our guests what they love the most – an all beef gourmet Haus Dog,” says André Vener, Dog Haus Founding Partner. “We’ve had a blast serving our communities all these years, and we know we wouldn’t be here without their support. We can’t wait to see everyone and celebrate another year of the Absolute Würst with some free dogs!”

The free Haus Dog is available at all Dog Haus locations, so whether you’re a loyal customer or a first-time guest – you’re invited to join in on the birthday fun with your mobile coupon on Oct. 20 or anytime before Oct. 31, 2022!

WHAT: Dog Haus will celebrate its 12th anniversary by offering a free Haus Dog.

WHEN: Oct. 20.

WHERE: All Dog Haus locations.