Dog Haus Chooses Harrison to Design New Prototype

Dog Haus has selected Dallas-based, global design consultant firm Harrison to bring its new prototype to life.

Through the partnership, Harrison is applying its award-winning strategic branding, interior design and architectural expertise to create building plans and schematic designs that cover every detail of the prototype – Design Evolution.

In keeping with Dog Haus’ current contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space, Harrison’s interior design will have a post-modern look and feel with new décor, materials and textures. To fulfill new consumer behaviors and deliver increased off-premise sales while ensuring a convenient guest experience, exterior features will include a designated pick-up area for mobile orders and third-party deliveries, as well as an integrated drive-thru. As a way to further cultivate a sense of community, Dog Haus’ welcoming patio will be anchored by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

“We’ve been looking into developing a new prototype with a drive-thru design, and after meeting the Harrison team, we knew this was the firm that could help us reimagine how Dog Haus serves its guests,” says Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “We’ve been impressed with the ways they’ve pushed the boundaries while staying true to our brand’s design integrity.”

“We’re honored that Dog Haus selected our firm for such an exciting project,” says Harrison Design Director Sarah Jenkinson. “Our interior and exterior design elements that focus on all guest touchpoints is truly one-of-a-kind, and we’re thrilled that Dog Haus recognized this and selected us to create their drive-thru prototype. The striking design our team mocked up in a 3D walkthrough delivers on all facets of a fast-casual brand post-Covid. This is the next generation of design in the restaurant space. Our team can’t wait to assist Dog Haus as they begin to change the way guests experience their brand.”