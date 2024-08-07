Dog Haus, the famed burgers, brats and brews eatery, is delivering a new level of instant gratification beginning Thursday, Aug. 8, with its latest taste sensation: the Big Belly Burger, created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based chef and TV personality Eric Greenspan.

Featuring two perfectly smashed beef patties with melty New School American Cheese sandwiched in between, sweet caramelized onions, zesty diced onion, crunchy dill pickle slices and secret sauce, all served on a grilled Big Marty’s sesame seed potato roll, the Big Belly Burger is set to conquer even the most robust appetites and is sure to become an instant hit among burger lovers.

“They may be called Dog Haus, but I love their burgers. So I immediately reached out to them when my New School American Cheese was ready to take the world by storm. We put our skill sets together and came up with the Big Belly Burger, taking the flavor of old school burgers to new heights. It’s a testament to how commitment to quality can create legendary innovations,” said Chef Greenspan. “We’ve brought our talents to the table, delivering big flavors while also supporting a great cause. You’re going to love it.”

To accentuate every bite, Dog Haus recommends pairing this beast of a burger with a Pilsner like Trumer Pils, or an Amber Lager such as Shiner Bock or Yuengling.

Beyond creating killer flavors, Dog Haus is proud to support a good cause. For every Big Belly Burger sold in August, $1 will be donated to the brand’s long-time national charity partner No Kid Hungry, which aims to end childhood hunger in America.

Don’t miss the chance to try Dog Haus’ newest and biggest burger before it’s gone. The Big Belly Burger kicks off on August 8 and is available through the rest of the month.