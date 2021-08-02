Dog Haus Creates New Menu Items Featuring Beyond Chicken Tenders

Committed to offering one-of-a-kind items that cater to a variety of guests, Dog Haus is innovating its menu to include new plant-based protein creations featuring Beyond Chicken Tenders – the newest product from Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat.

Breaded to perfection for a crispy outside and irresistibly juicy, tender bite, Beyond Chicken Tenders are crafted to look, cook and taste like traditional chicken tenders. Like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Chicken Tenders are made from simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol.

Beginning Aug. 9, fans of the gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept can sink their teeth into Beyond Chicken Tenders when they order these two new plant-based protein Haus Chicken creations:

Beyond Bad Mutha Clucka – Crispy fried Beyond Chicken Tenders, lettuce, pickles and miso ranch , served on King's Hawaiian rolls.

Beyond The Hot Chick – Nashville-style fried Beyond Chicken Tenders , pickles, Haus slaw and secret sauce, served on King's Hawaiian rolls.



Dog Haus will also offer Beyond Chicken Tenders to order by themselves. All items will be available in-store, online and on the Dog Haus App.



As if indulging in a Dog Haus plant-based protein creation wasn’t enough, guests can also try off-shoots of the acclaimed brand’s new menu items, thanks to The Absolute Brands offering Beyond Chicken Tenders through two of its virtual concepts – Bad Mutha Clucka and JAILBIRD! The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens.



Guests will have the option of seamlessly swapping in Beyond Chicken Tenders in all of Bad Mutha Clucka’s fried chicken sandwich creations, while JAILBIRD will serve Crispy Fried Beyond Chicken Tenders with guests’ choice of tender flavor. Both virtual concepts are available to order only via third-party delivery.



“Ever since Quasim, Andre and I opened the very first Dog Haus in 2010, we’ve offered plant-based items for our guests,” says Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Whether you’re a meat lover or a vegetarian, Dog Haus provides the same dining experience by serving a wide variety of delicious plant-based protein creations. We’ve been proud partners of Beyond Meat for years, so we can’t wait to debut more innovative offerings featuring another one of their premium products.”