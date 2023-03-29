Dog Haus Creates Pepperoni Pizza Sausage

Calling all sausage and pizza fans — this is not an April Fool's joke — Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler has done the unthinkable yet again and crafted a new legendary creation for The Absolute Würst Sausage Series, the Pepperoni Pizza Sausage.

Throughout April, Dog Haus will serve a savory, delicious link packed with pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato and oregano perfectly blended with traditional pork and fennel Italian sausage. Guests can get it the “Würst Way,” served on Dog Haus’ signature grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls with spicy basil aioli and grated cheese — the classic flavor of a true Italian American favorite.

Guests can also enjoy the Pepperoni Pizza sausage “Your Way” on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls with their choice of toppings; “Corn Dog Way” dipped in Dog Haus’ root beer batter; and “Sliced Way” grilled and sliced with spicy basil aioli.

“The Absolute Würst Sausage Series has already exceeded our expectations, and I’m excited to keep it going by introducing this new twist on a classic Italian dish,” says Gertler. “Since pizza is one of America’s favorite foods, thisone is sure to be a huge hit. I can’t wait to share this sausage with Dog Haus’ fans in April, no fooling!”

With every item sold from the Absolute Würst Sausage Series, Dog Haus donates $1 to No Kid Hungry. The national charity works to end childhood hunger by ensuring that kids get the food they need in a variety of ways.

A new item in the Absolute Würst Sausage Series arrives each month, with each Dog Haus location receiving approximately 200 links. Sausage lovers are encouraged to buy them early and often, as they will sell out. Fans can also learn How The Sausage Is Made on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram with videos sharing Gertler’s creative process and more details about the sausages that make it to the menu. DM or comment on our posts about what you want the Würstmacher to make next.