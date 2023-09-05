Dog Haus to Donate Proceeds of Specially Crafted Items to Hawaii Wildfire Victims

Driven by the heartbreaking images from Maui and the brand’s existing relationship with Hawaii, Dog Haus is bridging the gap between plate and purpose to help communities devastated by the recent wildfires.

Throughout the month of September, the acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept will introduce three new Hawaiian-inspired offerings – created in recent weeks by Dog Haus Culinary Director and Würstmacher Adam Gertler, in collaboration with King’s Hawaiian. For every sale of these custom-crafted offerings, $1 will be donated to Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund:

Ohana Chicken Sando ­— Reflecting the essence of family, unity and support, this crispy, fried chicken tender is topped with chili crisp, spicy mayo, teriyaki aioli, Haus slaw and pepper, all elegantly sandwiched between the embrace of a King’s Hawaiian bun.

Mighty Moa Wings — These traditional bone-in wings tossed in teriyaki aioli and topped with spicy mayo, chili crisp and scallions celebrate the flavor and indulgence of "Moa," the Hawaiian word for chicken.

Aloha Spirit — Available exclusively at select Biergarten locations, this island-inspired cocktail made with rum, Aperol, orange curaçao, lime and pineapple extends the affection "Aloha" is known for.

"It’s a privilege to bring people together through food while supporting communities in their time of need, and this is one of those times,” says Founding Partner André Vener. “By raising funds for Maui's recovery, we're supporting a community in need; our brand is all about community. Our hearts go out to the people of Maui.”

Every year, Dog Haus and King's Hawaiian team up to create new, Hawai‘i-inspired recipes, especially to celebrate Hawaiian Foods Week each June, in addition to serving many of their most popular dogs, sausages and sandwiches on King’s Hawaiian rolls. The tragedy in Maui drove urgency to move quickly and develop new limited-time offerings that celebrate the islands' flavors while raising funds to support its community.

In addition to donating funds from each Hawai‘i-inspired LTO sold, guests can boost their contributions by rounding up to the nearest dollar at checkout. Dog Haus is also committed to raising awareness and funds internally to support Maui with founding partners, team members and franchisees contributing via an internal GoFundMe.

Since 1916, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation has aimed to create an equitable and vibrant Hawai‘i in which all its island communities thrive. The Maui Strong Fund was created in response to the wildfires, supporting the immediate long-term recovery needs of the people and places affected.