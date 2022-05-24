Dog Haus Forms Partnership with financial Solutions Provider ApplePie Capital

Dog Haus is taking its rapid growth efforts to new heights as the award-winning concept secured a partnership with the innovative financial solutions provider dedicated to the franchise industry — ApplePie Capital.

The acclaimed hot dog, sausage and burger concept announced today that the company has partnered with ApplePie Capital to offer financing options that address the full spectrum of its franchisees’ needs. ApplePie Capital will provide new and existing franchisees loan and financing options to increase franchise development and brand awareness across the country.

“This is huge step forward in our growth, with franchisees now being able to access capital beyond just the SBA or personal resources,” says Dog Haus Director of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “ApplePie provides our franchisees with simpler, faster financing and additional funding vehicles which provide accessible resources to grow at a rapid rate. We’re excited to see our franchisees take advantage of this new expedited process and bring The Absolute Würst across the country!”

“Dog Haus is the perfect addition to our portfolio of high-growth, high-performing franchise brands,” says ApplePie CEO and Co-Founder Denise Thomas. “With this partnership, we will be able to fund Dog Haus’ efforts to meet the financial needs of their franchisees. We’re excited for what the future has in store for the companies we support.”

Dog Haus has more than 50 restaurants open nationwide with over 20 currently in development.