Dog Haus to Give Away Free Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

There’s no better place to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than Dog Haus, and the award-winning brand invites everyone to find out why.

On July 19, the acclaimed hot dog, sausage and burger concept will celebrate its ultimate food holiday in the würst way possible – by giving everyone a free Haus Dog. Doesn’t matter if guests are regulars or first-timers, Dog Haus wants each person coming in to enjoy a dog on the Haus.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than offering a free Haus Dog to all our fans,” says Dog Haus Co-Founder André Vener. “We have the best hot dogs and sausages in the business – the industry’s gold standard. We hope to get a Haus Dog into the hands of hot dog lovers far and wide as we celebrate our favorite day of the year!”

All of Dog Haus’ links are sourced from certified humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free Creekstone Farms Natural Premium Black Angus beef, making the Haus Dog not only America’s most craveable dog, but also a meal guests can feel good.

Guests can text “FREE DOG” to 833.440.1110 to receive a mobile coupon, redeemable for one free Haus Dog on July 19, dine-in only. Not valid online, with delivery services or with any other promotion. No substitutions and additions may cost extra. While supplies last.

WHAT: Free Haus Dog on National Hot Dog Day

WHEN: All Day, Wednesday, July 19

WHERE: At all participating Dog Haus locations. Dine in only.