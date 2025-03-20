Dog Haus, the renowned brand known for its gourmet burgers, brats and brews, is bringing its one-of-a-kind dining into new markets. Cherokee Rhoda, founder and CEO of Brooks & Truitt Specialty Group and AirTek Global, and his wife, Michelle, have signed a five-unit franchise agreement, bringing Dog Haus to Columbus, Ohio, and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The agreement includes four locations in Ohio and one in Arkansas, with the first Ohio location expected to open before the end of the year. Rhoda’s leadership and expertise are instrumental in making this possible. His companies have built a reputation for excellence, and his passion for fostering positive community impact aligns with Dog Haus’ brand values. Rhoda, a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of success in leadership and business development, sees Dog Haus as the perfect addition to his portfolio.

“Bringing Dog Haus to Columbus and Fayetteville is an incredible opportunity,” Rhoda said. “These cities have dynamic food scenes, and I know their residents — especially college students and professionals — will embrace Dog Haus’ innovative menu and welcoming atmosphere.”

With its top-notch, casual dining experience and gourmet American comfort food classics, Ohio State University students are sure to make Dog Haus Columbus their new go-to spot. Similarly, the brand’s craft casual dining experience and curated beverage options are a perfect match for the University of Arkansas students. Dog Haus offers a diverse lineup of signature all-beef burgers and dogs, as well as hand-crafted sausages, fried chicken creations and plant-based options, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The brand’s commitment to quality ingredients and bold flavors has spawned a loyal and enthusiastic nationwide following.

“With his passion for business, community impact and hospitality, Cherokee joining the Dog Haus family with this five-unit franchise deal is a huge step in our continued growth,” said Dog Haus Executive Vice President of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “We are excited to expand into Ohio and Arkansas, and we’re confident that the Dog Haus experience will resonate with even more guests.”