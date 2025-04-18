Dog Haus is back at it with chef and social media personality Josh Elkin, giving breakfast a serious remix. The craft-casual concept known for its culinary disruptors is introducing the Bacon & Sausage Breakfast Chimichanga, available for a limited time from now through June 3 at participating locations nationwide.

This limited-time item delivers an over-the-top spin on a breakfast classic that satisfies morning, noon or late night. Rolled in a flour tortilla and fried to golden perfection, the Bacon & Sausage Breakfast Chimichanga is packed with three scrambled eggs, chopped cheese breakfast sausage, crispy bacon, tater tots and miso ranch. It’s served with a side of maple sriracha sauce for that sweet-heat finish. Whether you’re fueling up or winding down, it’s a heavy-hitter that pairs perfectly with a Michelada or Bloody Mary.

“Dog Haus isn’t just thinking outside the box—they’re deep-frying it,” said Elkin. “This chimichanga is everything breakfast should be: crispy, cheesy, savory, spicy—and totally over the top. One bite hits harder than your morning coffee, and yeah… you’re gonna want another.”

This item marks the third innovative release from Dog Haus’ ongoing collaboration with Elkin, who has more than 1.3 million Instagram followers and hosts the “Full DisCOURSE” podcast, where he interviews food personalities from across the industry. A longtime culinary creator, Elkin is known for flipping comfort food on its head—and turning outrageous ideas into can’t-miss bites that break the internet.

With more bold projects and craveable creations planned with Elkin and his influencer network throughout 2025, Dog Haus continues to deliver one-of-a-kind partnerships and food items shaking up the industry.