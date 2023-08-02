Dog Haus Introduces Chicken Tikka Masala Sausage

Dog Haus is introducing its latest sizzling sensation with its unique, reimagined version of the popular curry dish throughout August.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Chicken Tikka Masala Sausage will transport guests to a world of rich flavors with cumin, garam masala, ginger, onion, garlic, tomato, cream, cilantro, serrano chili and no casing.

“Every month is a chance for us to create something extraordinary in the most delicious way,” says Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler. “We captured the fragrant, spiced essence of one of my favorite curries into a gourmet sausage. Our Chicken Tikka Masala Sausage was crafted for adventurers and flavor enthusiasts, and it’s a testament to Dog Haus’ boundless gastronomy.”

Guests are invited to enjoy the Chicken Tikka Masala Sausage in four ways: the “Würst Way” with spicy basil aioli and cilantro leaves on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls; “Your Way” with their favorite toppings; the “Corn Dog Way” covered in Dog Haus’ signature root beer batter with spicy basil aioli; or the “Breakfast Way” with three eggs, crispy tots, caramelized onions, American cheese, spicy basil aioli and cilantro leaves wrapped burrito-style in a grilled flour tortilla.

Dog Haus recommends pairing the bold and aromatic flavors of the Chicken Tikka Masala Sausage in every way with the refreshing crispness of a lager.

Tasked by Co-Founding Partner Hagop Giragossian to create a string of innovative sausages year-round, Gertler has put his freshest and wildest culinary ideas to the test — delivering hit after hit each month. From Nashville Hot Chicken to the Americana Sausage, this Würstmacher has gracefully risen to the challenge each month with a new culinary masterpiece. A new sausage arrives each month, with each Dog Haus location receiving approximately 200 links. Fans are encouraged to buy them early and often, as they sell out quickly.

For every Absolute Würst Sausage Series item sold, Dog Haus donates $1 to No Kid Hungry, making eating them even better. The national charity works to end childhood hunger by ensuring that kids get the food they need.

To find out more about the Absolute Würst Sausage Series, Dog Haus fans can hit YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to watch videos featuring Gertler’s small-batch sausages that make it to the menu. Fans are invited to DM or comment on the posts about what they want the Würstmacher to make next.