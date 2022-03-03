Dog Haus Launches Annual Chef Collaboration Series

Dog Haus is solidifying itself as a “haus”-hold name in the growing plant-based protein category with the return of its fifth annual Chef Collaboration Series.

As one of Dog Haus’ signature menu innovations, every couple months, the acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept teams up with the country’s top chefs and celebrity mixologists to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style. To kick off its 2022 series, Würstmacher Adam Gertler and Dog Haus’ team is launching the Impossible Nug Life Sando – featuring plant-based nuggets, smashed avocado, ginger-lime slaw and plant-based chipotle crema on a grilled, plant-based brioche bun – developed with help from Impossible Foods Head of Culinary, Chef J. Michael Melton.

This limited-time item is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide now through March 31. For each purchase of Impossible Nug Life Sando, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.



“Dog Haus is proud to feature Impossible products as part of our fifth consecutive Chef Collaboration Series,” says Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “We’ve featured Impossible products on our menu for several years now, so it makes perfect sense that our next move is to work with Impossible Foods’ Chef J. Michael to debut a new, one-of-a-kind plant-based protein creation as we continue raising funds for No Kid Hungry.”

Coming down the pipeline this year, Dog Haus will reunite with longtime partners Bruce Kalman with Soulbelly and YouTube sensation, Sam the Cooking Guy. The brand is also expanding its already extensive bar program by bringing back its acclaimed celebrity Mixologist Collaboration, led by Phil Wills, who earned notoriety by starring on TV’s Bar Rescue. Wills and other celebrity mixologists will create two cocktails, available at Dog Haus Biergarten locations every other month. Like the Chef Collaboration Series’ items, $1 of every Mixologist Collaboration cocktail will be donated to No Kid Hungry. New to the lineup this year is Logan Sandoval from ZEF BBQ, Danny Gordon from Heavy Handed, and Avi Yalin from Avi Cue.

Over the past year, Dog Haus worked with kick-ass chef collaborators YouTube culinary sensation Sam The Cooking Guy, chef, restaurateur and TV personality Chris Oh, King’s Hawaiian’s Executive Chef Bert S. Agor Jr. and James Beard award nominated chef Issac Toups. As a result of partnering with four renowned chefs, Dog Haus raised $110,000 for No Kid Hungry, which has helped to provide one million meals to children in need in 2021 alone.