Dog Haus is turning up the heat this July in celebration of both National Hot Dog Month and Day with the launch of its “Naughty Dog” and “Naughty Burrito” limited time items just in time to partner with Prime Video’s upcoming animated series Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which will premiere on July 11 exclusively on Prime Video.

Available from July 1-31 system-wide exclusively through the Haus Rewards App, while supplies last, the month’s offerings put a snap in every bite:

Naughty Dog: An all-beef jalapeño snap dog topped with sweet and spicy pickled pepper relish and mustard aioli, all nestled in Dog Haus’ signature grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Naughty Burrito: A collaboration between Dog Haus and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, which features an all-beef jalapeño snap dog, three sunny-side-up eggs, white American cheese, caramelized onions, crispy tater tots and spicy mayo, inside an expertly rolled and toasted flour tortilla.

To kick off the TV series with a bang, Dog Haus is offering a special “Buy One, Get One (BOGO)” Naughty Dog promotion from July 11-14, through their Haus Rewards App. And on July 17, they’re rewarding Haus Rewards members with a FREE Haus Dog. Both of these rewards are available exclusively through the app.

To redeem Dog Haus’ offers, guests must download the Haus Rewards app and complete the loyalty member sign-up process by linking a credit card. Once registration is complete, rewards will be automatically added to users’ apps on the day of the reward. To receive both rewards, the signup process must be completed by July 10th. For those unable to complete signup before the 10th, but still want to claim the Free Haus Dog reward, signup must be completed by July 16th.

For those guests that prefer to spice things up they can swap Dog Haus’ all-beef jalapeño snap dog for their signature all beef dog to make any Haus Dog menu item “Naughty” for just $2 more.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia, an eight-course television event, premieres on July 11 exclusively on Prime Video. Based off the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. The series features an all-star cast including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, Edward Norton, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester.