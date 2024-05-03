While the concept is based in California, Dog Haus is transporting guests’ tastebuds to the Rocky Mountains this May with the launch of its latest lineup inspired by Colorado Green Chili.

Available now through May 31, Dog Haus locations nationwide is offering three items filled with a mountain of smoky flavor:

Colorado Green Chili Sausage: Smoked green chili, jack cheese and pork sausage with Colorado Green Chili sauce, corn tortilla strips, cotija cheese and scallions; served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Colorado Green Chili Burrito: Smoked green chili, jack cheese and pork sausage, three sunny-side-up eggs, Colorado Green Chili sauce, white American and cotija cheeses, corn tortilla strips and scallions in an expertly rolled and toasted flour tortilla.

Colorado Green Chili Queso Hot Fries: Heavily seasoned hot fries dusted with cotija cheese and served with Colorado Green Chili queso.

“We’ve put the best aspects of Colorado’s iconic dish into classic Dog Haus and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos menu staples—a juicy sausage, a mouthwatering burrito and for sharing, savory queso served with crispy hot fries,” said Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler. “Our Colorado Green Chili sausage features roasted poblano, Anaheim, jalapeño chilies, Monterey Jack cheese and heritage pork, all smoked to perfection. Unlike New Mexico Hatch Chile sauces which feature both chiles and tomatillos, our Colorado Green Chili sauce is peppers-only, amping up that smoky flavor, and we use it in all three of our items—as a sauce on the sausage and in the burrito, and as the basis for our Colorado Green Chili Queso. Wherever you live, the flavor of these dishes will transport you to the Rockies.”

Now in its fifth consecutive year, Dog Haus’ partnership with No Kid Hungry, its national charity partner, has provided more than 5 million meals for kids in need so far. For every Colorado Green Chili item sold, $1 will go to the organization, which works toward ending child hunger in America by ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive.

Founded by three longtime friends in Pasadena, California, in 2010, Dog Haus is an award-winning craft casual concept known for burgers, brats and brews, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations, creative full bar program and The Absolute Brands.