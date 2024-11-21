On the heels of its groundbreaking collaboration with Jake Paul and his epic bout with Mike Tyson – seen by more than 100 million viewers across the world – Dog Haus announced that the brand has gone global. The acclaimed craft-casual brand opened in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a major milestone as Jake Paul simultaneously prepares to introduce Dog Haus’ signature menu to the residents of Puerto Rico.

“This marks Dog Haus’s best week since its founding event at the Rose Bowl Stadium in 2010,” said Dog Haus CEO Michael Montagano. “The people of Saudi Arabia have welcomed Dog Haus with open arms, with fans lining up around the block. This further reinforces our strategy to parallel-path our ongoing domestic growth with exciting new overseas opportunities, bringing our cuisine to households around the world.”

“We’re still riding the high of our partnership debut with Jake, opening his first two Dog Haus locations in the Dallas and San Antonio metro areas, and serving up Jake’s El Gallo Wings with custom-made SAAUUCCEE around the country, just days before his triumph over Tyson, continued Montagano.”