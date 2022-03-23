Dog Haus Partners with ClearPath to Accelerate Franchise Growth

Dog Haus is partnering with ClearPath Franchise Match to accelerate growth with high-quality, well capitalized multi-unit operators.

Marking ClearPath’s first franchise partnership, the accomplished match firm will serve as an extension of Dog Haus’ franchise development team. With over 10 years of experience in the restaurant industry, ClearPath will utilize its network of qualified candidates and valuable insights to introduce approvable franchise partners to Dog Haus faster.

“Dog Haus is committed to driving tremendous franchise growth, so partnering with ClearPath was the perfect opportunity,” says Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “ClearPath has a best-in-class team comprised of Helen Lao, Marci DuBois, Carolyne Canady and Madison Jobe, who are the best in the industry at making connections, collectively holding over 70 years of experience making matches and have relationships with multi-unit operators that can’t be found elsewhere. Just as importantly, they fit our culture incredibly well, which is why we entrusted them to represent our brand and help us in our development endeavors. We look forward to collaborating with them as we embark on major expansion across the country.”

Dog Haus is ClearPath’s first franchise match partner, with additional partners in the pipeline including Bobby Flay’s concept, Bobby’s Burgers, and a New York-born barbecue concept, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ. ClearPath was drawn to Dog Haus’ authentic people, award-winning menu and notable innovation efforts. The firm instantly fell in love with the brand and was drawn to the impressive success and brand development Dog Haus has accomplished over the past several years.

“At ClearPath, we call ourselves matchmakers,” says ClearPath Solutions Founder Helen Lao. “Clients hire us to find the right match, so our team goes out to identify executives for leadership teams and we’re doing exactly that for great franchise brands like Dog Haus. There’s a lot of good restaurants with great food, but Dog Haus’ combination of great people, food and success makes them stand out from the rest. We’re thrilled to collaborate with this innovative brand and serve as a valuable partner alongside them in the franchise development space.”