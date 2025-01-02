Dog Haus, the award-winning craft casual concept known for its one-of-a-kind menu innovations, is joining forces with internet food legend Josh Elkin to unleash a limited-time Nashville hot-inspired flavor bomb that flips the script on the average corn dog at all its locations nationwide.

Available from Jan. 1-31, the Hot-N-Ranchy corn dog — crafted by Elkin and Dog Haus — features the brand’s signature crispy root beer-battered all-beef dog, cranking it up a notch with Nashville hot spices and more. They butterfly that spicy dog, then top it with miso ranch, chipotle aioli and sweet pickle relish, ensuring every bite packs more than just heat.

“Josh’s creative, self-taught vision aligns perfectly with both our vibe and culinary focus. His way of mashing up flavors makes waves in the same way Dog Haus does. And now, he’s brought a fresh new look and feel to our classic corn dog. He nailed it! It’s a really cool way to eat a corn dog,” said Co-Founder Hagop Giragossian. “We’ve always taken on the challenge of changing up how dogs, sausages and burgers look and taste, so partnering Josh — whose passion for bold, innovative flavors mirrors ours — is a no-brainer. It highlights our mission of taking American classics to new levels.”

Elkin, known for his culinary ingenuity and 1.3 million Instagram followers, brings his signature touch to the collaboration. The former chef of the OG “Epic Meal Time” series and the host of the “Full disCOURSE” podcast, Elkin has earned a reputation for pushing boundaries in the food world. Through his website, Recipe Champions, and viral food content, he’s inspired millions to think differently about what’s on their plates.

“I’ve always been down with Dog Haus for their fearless approach to food and their willingness to embrace new ideas,” said Josh Elkin. “The Hot-N-Ranchy embodies everything I love in food — it’s a mash-up of great flavors that makes them all taste better. This creation isn’t just a corn dog but a full-on experience! Make sure you get in on it.”

Dog Haus’ continuous innovation and exciting collaborations have made the brand a standout in the industry, and 2025 promises to be no different. With the launch of Hot-N-Ranchy, the brand continues its tradition of crafting unforgettable menu items and partnerships that deliver both flavor and impact.