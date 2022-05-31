Dog Haus to Release New Honolulu Hot Chicken Sandwich

What do you get when you mix Texas BBQ with the flavors of the Hawaiian Islands and a dash of The Absolute Würst? Dog Haus' new Honolulu Hot Chicken sandwich.

From June 1 through July 31, the award-winning gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is partnering with the popular Texas BBQ-Style pop-up ZEF BBQ to offer guests a hot, new one-of-a-kind creation. The Honolulu Hot Chicken sandwich combines crispy hot chicken tenders with miso aioli, sweet chili sauce, pickled carrots and onions, scallions and wasabi furikake on a King’s Hawaiian pretzel hamburger bun.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dog Haus to serve up this delicious new sandwich,” says ZEF BBQ Founder and Executive Chef Logan Sandoval. “Dog Haus and ZEF BBQ both love to bring guests not-so-traditional tastes, and the Honolulu Hot Chicken has a flavor profile that guests won’t even know they craved. We can’t wait to get this on the menu!”