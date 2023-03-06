Dog Haus Releases New Corned Beef and Cabbage Sausage

Dog Haus continues its new Absolute Würst Sausage Series in March with a delicious and innovative Corned Beef and Cabbage Sausage that further revolutionizes what can be made into a sausage, allowing diners to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all month.

An ode to the hearty Irish classic, Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Sausage features an all-beef hormone- and antibiotic-free sausage blended with cabbage, garlic and corned beef spices in a sheep casing. The sausage is served on Dog Haus’ signature grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls, creating a balance of sweet and savory flavors in every bite.

Because the series’ unique sausages are made in small batches, the Corned Beef and Cabbage Sausages are only available from March 1-31. Guests can enjoy the March sausage in five ways: “Würst Way” with grilled sauerkraut, white American cheese and secret sauce; “Breakfast Way” with crispy tater tots, three sunny-side up eggs, white American cheese, caramelized onions and spicy mayo in a grilled flour tortilla; “Your Way” with their choice of toppings; “Corn Dog Way” dipped in Dog Haus’ root beer batter; and “Sliced Way” grilled and sliced with their choice of dipping sauce.

“The greatest thing about the Absolute Würst Sausage Series is that the possibilities are endless,” says Gertler. “This month’s sausage is a twist on an iconic meal and our way to get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. Our goal with this series is to make people try the flavors we’ve come up with and imagine all the other great foods that could be turned into a sausage. I’m confident that anyone who can snag one before they’re gone will enjoy the sausages we’ve invented and come back each month hungry to try the next sausage we’ve come up with.”

Dog Haus donates $1 to No Kid Hungry from every Absolute Würst Sausage Series item sold. The national charity works to end childhood hunger by ensuring that kids get the food they need in various ways.

A new item in the Absolute Würst Sausage Series arrives each month, with each Dog Haus location receiving approximately 200 links. Fans are encouraged to buy them early and often, as they will sell out. They can also find out How The Sausage Is Made on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram with videos about Würstmacher Gertler’s creative process and more details about the sausages that make it to the menu. DM or comment on our posts about what you want the Würstmacher to make next.