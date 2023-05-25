Dog Haus Rolls Out Korean BBQ Sausage

Dog Haus pays homage to the trendsetting Koreatown in its home state with a Korean BBQ Sausage starting Thursday, June 1.

The all-beef Korean BBQ Sausage is flavored with soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, white rice, napa cabbage kimchi, sesame seeds and scallions. Once grilled, the caramelized sugars bring out flavors reminiscent of the best Korean BBQ restaurants all in a gourmet sausage.

King’s Hawaiian, the bread supplier for Dog Haus’ hot dog and burger rolls, is celebrating Hawaiian Foods Week from June 12-16. In honor of its long-standing partnership, Dog Haus’ Würstmacher Adam Gertler and King’s Hawaiian Chef Gregory Stockdale have created the “Aloha Way” for the Korean BBQ Sausage with gochujang aioli, spicy slaw with chili crisp, crispy fried onions and scallions on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

“We try to deliver an experience every month with these unique sausages,” says Gertler. “This month’s sausage flavors are like being in a Korean BBQ restaurant, ordering marinated beef, cooking it on the grill with a nice char and enjoying it with rice and kimchi. Haused in our famous grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls, the Korean BBQ Sausage is one you won’t want to miss out on before we reveal next month’s surprise.”

Guests are also invited to enjoy the Korean BBQ Sausage “Your Way” with their own favorite toppings on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls; the “Corn Dog Way” covered in Dog Haus’ signature root beer batter with spicy mayo; “Breakfast Way” with three sunny-side up eggs, tots, American cheese, scallions, crispy onions and spicy mayo all wrapped burrito-style in a grilled flour tortilla; or “Sliced Way” which focuses solely on the sausage with a side of spicy mayo.

Tasked by Co-Founding Partner Hagop Giragossian to create a string of innovative sausages all year long, Gertler put his freshest and wildest culinary ideas to the test and is delivering a hit each month. From Nashville Hot Chicken to the Mexican-inspired Pork Al Pastor Sausage, the Würstmacher has gracefully risen to the challenge each month with a new culinary masterpiece.

For every Absolute Würst Sausage Series item sold, Dog Haus donates $1 to No Kid Hungry, making eating them even better. The national charity works to end childhood hunger by ensuring that kids get the food they need in a variety of ways.

A new sausage arrives each month, with each Dog Haus location receiving approximately 200 links. Fans are encouraged to buy them early and often, as they sell out quickly.

To find out more about the Absolute Würst Sausage Series, Dog Haus fans can hit YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to watch videos featuring Gertler’s small batch sausages that make it to the menu. Fans are invited to DM or comment on the posts about what they want the Würstmacher to make next.