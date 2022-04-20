Dog Haus Rolls Out Stoney Baloney Items in Honor of 4/20

Satisfy your munchies The Absolute Würst way with Dog Haus’ new Stoney Baloney items.

In honor of 4/20, the award-winning gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is launching two dope menu items, which will be available through May 31. These one-of-a-kind creations will turn any case of dry mouth into a mouthwatering craving:

Stoney Baloney Sandwich ($14.20) – A beef patty and beef dog topped with Haus chili, white American cheese, Haus cheese sauce, crispy tots, pickles, onion, spicy brown mustard and mayo on grilled king’s Hawaiian rolls.

Stoney Baloney Breakfast Burrito ($15.99) – Three sunny-side-up eggs with a beef patty, beef dog, chili, white American cheese, cheese sauce, crispy tater tots, onion and spicy mayo in a flour tortilla.



In addition to the Stoney Baloney menu items, Dog Haus is still offering its 2022 Mixologist Collaboration cocktails—the Blackberry Beret and Island in the Sun. The best part? For each purchase of the featured cocktails or Stoney Baloney Sandwich, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“At Dog Haus, we take every opportunity we can to craft new, unique creations, and 4/20 munchies were great inspiration,” says Dog Haus Würstmacher Chef Adam Gertler. “We’re offering these through May to make sure all our guests get a chance to try them. We look forward to hearing what everyone thinks about the items, all while giving back to a great cause!”