Dog Haus Signs Agreement to Open in Huntington Beach, California

Dog Haus continues to drive growth across the Golden State with the addition of its very first restaurant in Surf City USA!

The renowned gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement with Franchisees Liz and Robert Acosta to open their first Dog Haus Biergarten location in Huntington Beach in spring 2022 in the well-established Bella Terra lifestyle center.

The duo first heard about Dog Haus when they were searching for a place to eat on Yelp in Pasadena. After deciding to try Dog Haus Biergarten Old Pasadena because of the location’s high Yelp ratings, the pair became instant fans of the brand and were highly-impressed by the taste and quality of the food, along with the excellent customer service. Years later, when looking into franchise opportunities, the Acosta’s discovered that Dog Haus was franchising and jumped at the opportunity to become franchisees in Orange County.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Liz and Robert to the Dog Haus family,” says Dog Haus Director of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “We’re very excited for them to open in the beautifully remodeled Bella Terra. This center has become a destination for shopping, dining and entertainment and we feel that Dog Haus is a perfect fit there. We’re confident Liz and Robert’s enthusiasm will take the brand even further across Orange County in the years to come.”

The new Dog Haus Biergarten location will serve the brand’s full menu including gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken creations and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all-beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Hangover, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings will be craveable sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch, and The Hot Chick, with Nashville style fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce; served on King's Hawaiian rolls. With 24 local and craft beers on tap, there’s a perfect beverage pairing for every dog, brat, burger and chicken sandwich.

The restaurant will also offer The Absolute Brands’ delivery-and-pickup-only concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Bad Mutha Clucka, Big Belly Burgers, JAILBIRD and Plant B. The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens.