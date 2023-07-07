Dog Haus Signs Deal to Grow in Alabama

Dog Haus is committed to delivering award-winning all-beef hot dogs, handcrafted Haus sausages and burgers, made to order and served daily to its guests on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls for lunch and dinner. That attitude that has garnered critical acclaim and national attention will surely win over fans when the popular gourmet hot dog concept debuts in the Southeast, where everyone takes meat seriously.

Dog Haus’ leadership team announced that it executed an area development agreement (ADA) with Bhawesh and Shivani Malhotra that will include three future Dog Haus Biergarten restaurants in Alabama.

Every Dog Haus features a uniquely delicious menu of gourmet hot dogs and sausages free of all added nitrates and nitrites, 100% Black Angus that is certified humanely raised, no hormones and no antibiotics – never-ever in its burgers – and 100% all-natural chicken breast with no hormones and no antibiotics, all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

And don’t forget the Dog Haus Bar Program that offers more than 24 beers on tap, bottles and cans, plus a variety of one-of-a-kind Haus creation cocktails, curated by renowned Mixologist Phil Wills, who has partnered with Dog Haus to create a fun and inventive menu that further elevates the brand’s guest experience.

“We’re thrilled to be working with a family like the Malhotra’s that is dedicated to making our entry into Alabama a success,” says Dog Haus Executive Vice President of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “The Southeast is a new territory for us, but one that is a fantastic fit for our sense of food, fun and hospitality. We’re known nationally as a great place to get over-the-top food items, great beer and watch a game, so it is a perfect fit for SEC Country! ”

After a long career in the auto industry, Bhawesh Malhotra is currently on the executive team at a growing modular building company. His wife, Shivani, is a restaurant expert with experience from working many different roles in the industry.

After falling in love with the combination of award-winning food offerings and a fun atmosphere, the two knew they wanted to be a part of Dog Haus. They believe the brand matches well with Alabamians, especially in a sports and food-crazed market like Birmingham.

“We have been wanting to build something of our own for some time and Dog Haus was the best opportunity to do that,” Bhawesh Malhotra says. “It’s a brand that can’t be beaten with how it supports its franchisees, encourages local fundraising opportunities and strives for each location to develop a deep connection to the community with the personality of a local, family-run business.”