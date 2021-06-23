Dog Haus Signs Deal to Open in Mohegan Lake, New York

Dog Haus is continuing its fast-paced growth by bringing its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations to Mohegan Lake.

Dog Haus announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Franchisees Andrew Hamerling and Dave Orth to open the brand’s first location in Mohegan Lake this fall. Hamerling currently operates a successful Jersey Mike’s in Hartsdale and the two franchisees have decades of experience as investors on Wall Street under their belts.

“It is rare that you get the opportunity to work with two franchisees that have a combination of analytical understanding, determination and a customer-driven approach,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “We have already seen them hit the ground running and there will be no stopping them! We are thrilled to have Andrew and Dave join the Dog Haus family.”

After working in finance for 22 years, Hamerling decided to dig into franchising, starting with Jersey Mike’s. When longtime friend, Orth, saw Hamerling’s success in the restaurant industry, they decided to join forces. They combined Orth’s professional investment and real estate development experience with Hamerling’s knowledge of the industry to identify a new brand to invest in, ultimately leading them to Dog Haus.

“It was actually the current franchisee of Dog Haus Biergarten Clifton Park, that introduced us to the brand,” Orth said. “We loved how the concept is the perfect mix of a family-friendly eatery and a well-appointed bar with character, craft beers and cocktails. We were also impressed with the quality of the food, as well as the vibe that emanates from the crew members. We’ve discovered the best city to introduce Dog Haus to – Mohegan Lake – because it has a vibrant customer base, and there is nothing like Dog Haus in the area.”

Mohegan Lake’s first Dog Haus will mark the second location in New York. Dog Haus has nearly 50 restaurants open nationwide with over 10 currently in development.

“We are well-positioned to run this location with our combined skill sets,” says Hamerling. “As longtime friends, we are excited to break into this franchise business together and can’t wait to bring The Absolute Würst to Mohegan Lake.”