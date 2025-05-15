Dog Haus, the renowned burgers, brats and brews concept, is taking its one-of-a-kind dining experience into the Bayou State. Behind the expansion is the father-daughter team of Gregg Strasburger and Erin LeDoux, who are bringing a little extra Louisiana flavor with the help of Erin’s husband, Lake Charles native Matt LeDoux, whose Cajun culinary roots from Baton Rouge are helping shape this new venture. The team is also expanding across Texas, with three locations underway, working alongside retired Chick-fil-A franchise operator Steven Vinson out of DFW.

The first Louisiana location is expected to open in the spring of 2026, with the remaining two following soon after. This new agreement adds to the duo’s growing portfolio, which also includes three other units currently in development throughout Central Texas, stemming from their previous deal in Waco.

“Dog Haus isn’t just another restaurant — it’s a place to unwind, watch the game, and enjoy great food and drinks,” said LeDoux. “Whether you’re meeting up with friends or stopping in on your own, it offers a welcoming atmosphere for everyone. With family ties in Louisiana, expanding Dog Haus here feels like a meaningful next step.”

Dog Haus has made a name for itself with its signature lineup of gourmet burgers, brats, and sausages, served on perfectly grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Known for its unique craft casual vibe that blends bold eats with great brews, the brand has earned a devoted fanbase across the country. Now, its arrival in Louisiana is set to add a flavorful new twist to the local food scene.

“We’re excited to bring Dog Haus to Louisiana,” said Strasburger. “With all-beef dogs, Black Angus burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, plant-based options, craft cocktails, and local beers, the menu truly has something for everyone. But it’s more than just the food — every Dog Haus becomes a part of the community. It’s a place to kick back, enjoy the vibe, and spend quality time with family and friends. We can’t wait to bring that energy here.”

Strasburger and LeDoux’s passion for Dog Haus and commitment to an elevated guest experience fuel the brand’s continued growth. Their vision, combined with Dog Haus’ innovative approach to dining, is helping Dog Haus build meaningful momentum in Louisiana and beyond — offering guests a place to enjoy quality food, catch the game, and feel at home. As the brand expands nationwide, it focuses on redefining casual dining across communities.