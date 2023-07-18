Dog Haus Signs Franchise Agreement in Waco, Texas

Dog Haus understands that everything is bigger in Texas, which is why growing its presence in the Lone Star State has been an ongoing goal for the brand.

That footprint just expanded into Central Texas with the acclaimed gourmet hot dog concept’s leadership team announcing it has executed an Area Development Agreement (ADA) with Erin Ledoux and Gregg Strasburger that will bring three Dog Haus Biergarten restaurants to the Waco area. Ledoux and Strasburger are a daughter-father team that reside in Temple and plan on opening the first location in their hometown soon.

Every Dog Haus features a uniquely delicious menu of gourmet hot dogs and sausages free of all added nitrates and nitrites, 100% Black Angus that is certified humanely raised, no hormones and no antibiotics - never-ever in its burgers and 100% all-natural chicken breast with no hormones and no antibiotics, all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

The Dog Haus Bar Program offers more than 20 national and local craft beers on tap, bottles and cans, plus a variety of Haus cocktails that are fun, inventive and worth enjoying with family and friends on its patio during a cool fall Texas evening. Each Haus cocktail was curated by celebrity mixologist Phil Wills, a regular on the hit TV show Bar Rescue, to elevate the guest experience alongside its gourmet food options.

“I’ve always enjoyed my work in the food and beverage industry, and certainly have a love for sharing it,” Ledoux says. “I love running a restaurant because it allows me to be involved in the community and I love being able to bring joy to people.”

Erin Ledoux and her husband, Matt, will primarily oversee the day-to-day operations of the restaurants, while Greg Strasburger, Erin’s father, will focus on the scope of the ADA and the other components of the business. Strasburger owns and operates a manufacturing company that sells supplies primarily to agricultural and industrial corporations. Erin Ledoux serves as the company’s head of marketing and business development, while also serving as a CPA for a local accounting firm.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity for us,” Strasburger says. “I saw the collaboration Dog Haus had with Sam the Cooking Guy for the Mr. Miyagi Dog and told Erin, ‘We’ve got to work with these guys!’ Dog Haus is fun, has personality, and is always looking to give back – it’s the perfect brand for us.”