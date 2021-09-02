Dog Haus Signs Multiple Deals to Open Eight Locations

As a bold breakout brand that’s garnered critical acclaim across the country, Dog Haus’ current franchisees are committing to become multi-unit operators and expanding the concept’s footprint in new and existing markets.

Dog Haus announced today that the company is preparing for monumental nationwide expansion as four current franchisees – Manish Patel, Andi and Damon Ott, Nathan Johnson, and Faizan Khan – have signed area development agreements to grow their portfolio with the brand in their existing markets – Los Angeles, Phoenix, Bay Area and Washington DC, respectively.

Additionally, Frank Zeolla, who currently operates a Dog Haus location in Austin, signed on to introduce the gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to College Station, Texas. The five deals will result in a total of eight new locations, all of which are expected to open in 2022.

“These deals are a direct testament to Dog Haus’ success nationwide and the support we provide to our franchisees,” says Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “These operators’ restaurants have gained loyal fans that can’t get enough of our gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, so they want to capitalize on a new revenue opportunity and expand Dog Haus’ presence in new and existing markets. The bulk of our growth right now is coming from franchisees who are already in our system because we’re a well-established brand that quickly evolves to stay well ahead of industry trends. As a significant number of our franchisees have chosen to sign on as multi-unit operators, there’s no doubt that Dog Haus is poised for incredible growth.”