Dog Haus, YouTube Personality Sam Zien Create 'The Uncle Morty' Burger

Dog Haus’ culinary team partnered with renowned TV and YouTube personality Sam Zien, aka “Sam the Cooking Guy,” to launch The Uncle Morty –an all-beef patty, white American cheese, mustard-grilled pastrami complimented by dill pickles, caramelized onions and garlic aioli, all perfectly stacked in between grilled King’s Hawaiian Rolls.

This limited-time item is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. For each purchase of The Uncle Morty, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“Collaborating with the Würst culinary team is always fun and always ends up with something crazy good, and The Uncle Morty is no exception!” Zien says. A ‘funcle’ always does something a little unexpected that makes everything better – just like the pastrami in The Uncle Morty. We can’t wait for Dog Haus fans to get a taste of this delicious burger while giving back to No Kid Hungry!”