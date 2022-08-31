The Dolly Llama Brings Plans Store in Las Vegas

The Dolly Llama, a waffle and artisanal ice cream destination, has announced its newest store opening in Las Vegas. Kicking off the concept’s Grand Opening in “Sin City” with a celebration on Saturday, September 17 at 12pm, the first 100 guests will receive a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag items. The dessert concept will be located at 4632 S Maryland Pkwy Suite 12, which is steps away from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus and less than 3 miles from the Vegas Strip.

“We are extremely excited to be officially debuting The Dolly Llama in Vegas,” said Shekita Charles, co-franchisee of The Dolly Llama Vegas. “We originally learned about the concept through social media and seeing the over-the-top creations caught our eyes immediately. We can’t wait to celebrate with the community and debut these inventive waffle and ice cream treats at our Grand Opening celebration! In addition to plenty of free swag and prizes, guests new to The Dolly Llama’s menu can’t go wrong with the Dolly’s Dream Bubble Waffle classic, which is both co-franchisees Leah Garrett and Charlene Davis’ favorites, or my go-to; the Vegan Sunset & Strawberry Ice Cream with delicious cookie crumble! Vegas is a hotspot, weather included, so we are confident The Dolly Llama will become a locals’ paradise for cooling down, and a new go-to for tourists seeking that Insta-worthy experience.”

The Las Vegas, Nevada opening is the third location to open as part of The Dolly Llama’s aggressive and immediate 40-store franchise expansion plan across the country. The franchised location will be fueled by female entrepreneurs and franchisees Shekita Charles, Charlene Davis and Leah Garrett and is the first opening within the team's 5-unit deal for the greater Las Vegas market.

“We are beyond excited to be bringing the first of 5-units of The Dolly Llama concept to the Vegas community,” says co-founder Eric Shomof. “Being open in four states gives us great motivation to continue expanding, and spreading the joy of the concept along the way. That truly is the greatest gift of all, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in the coming weeks.”

The Dolly Llama is exploding throughout the United States with dozens of units under construction and in the works. Along with the Las Vegas location, the concept is entering Florida with an opening in Ponte Vedra Beach on September 10th. Many additional multi-unit deals have been signed in Florida, including Wintergarden, St. Augustine, and other North, Central and South Florida regions. The Dolly Llama expansion continues to Houston, Beaumont, and McAllen Texas, Mt Pleasant SC, and New York City.

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but also the unique experience of visiting The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike. The currently open four locations in Los Angeles and Dallas share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design featuring eye-catching signage, our iconic llama and "wanted" llama prints along the walls, which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The three unique waffle styles -- OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr -- are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles and one location in Dallas, TX. The concept also has one location in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL which opens on September 10th, 2022. The Las Vegas location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 12pm-10pm and Friday and Saturday from 12pm-11pm.