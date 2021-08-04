The Dolly Llama Inks Franchise Deal in Pennsylvania

The Dolly Llama, a waffle and artisanal ice cream, has announced Bethlehem, PA as its third market in the concept’s national expansion. The franchise deal marks the brand’s entry into the Keystone State and will be fueled by husband and wife Jeff and Liliana Vasquez. The couple aims to bring the concepts’ unique atmosphere and Instagram-worthy desserts to the town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in early 2022.

“Bethlehem is quite a beautiful and charming town to live in. We love the great community here, so bringing a fun dessert shop like The Dolly Llama to our hometown is an exciting venture,” says franchisee and Bethlehem resident Jeff Vasquez. “Waffles and ice cream together just make sense and there’s nothing quite like the concept in the area. Having lived in Bethlehem for over 20 years, the town has so much potential for growth and we’re thrilled to make this business a place for friends, families and the community to gather and enjoy unique and delicious ice cream treats.”

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The three unique waffle styles—OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr—are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

“Having just recently announced The Dolly Lllama’s national expansion plans and already inking our third market deal is very exciting for the concept. We’ve found great partners in Jeff and Liliana to expand The Dolly Llama to Pennsylvania and we’re confident that the community of Bethlehem will welcome the concept the same way we found great popularity in Los Angeles,” says co-founder Eric Shomof.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles.